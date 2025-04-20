Invesco Ltd. Sells 58,864 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,649,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,864 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $21,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $7,762,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 426,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 329,579 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 776,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 254,405 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 777,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 232,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 137.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 175,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a current ratio of 13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $14.63.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

