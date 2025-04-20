Invesco Ltd. Sells 6,780 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.86% of MYR Group worth $20,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MYR Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after buying an additional 26,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MYRG. KeyCorp raised shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

MYR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $114.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.68. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $171.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.07.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

