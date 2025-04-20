Invesco Ltd. Sells 78,217 Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,217 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.16% of WK Kellogg worth $17,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in WK Kellogg by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,494,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,704 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $14,737,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WK Kellogg by 1,217.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 216,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WK Kellogg by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,056,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after acquiring an additional 206,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WK Kellogg by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 127,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on KLG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen cut WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.89.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $19.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39. WK Kellogg Co has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities research analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

