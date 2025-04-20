Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of GMS worth $19,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 1,710.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in GMS by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,960. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $916,340.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,504.22. This represents a 28.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

GMS Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GMS stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

