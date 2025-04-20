Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 831,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,299,214 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $17,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 346.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 171,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,525,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 64,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,373,000 after buying an additional 156,874 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of UE stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.81%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

