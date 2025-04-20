iomart Group (LON:IOM) Trading Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.81 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35). Approximately 1,134,147 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 317,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.60 ($0.42).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £31.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.68%.

iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.

We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

