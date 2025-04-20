iomart Group (LON:IOM) Trading Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.81 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35). Approximately 1,134,147 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 317,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.60 ($0.42).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on IOM
iomart Group Stock Performance
iomart Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.68%.
iomart Group Company Profile
iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.
We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iomart Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.