Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

IRM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.29.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.9 %

IRM stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $597,239.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288 shares in the company, valued at $26,737.92. This represents a 95.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $6,900,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,370,872 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,792 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,326,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,756,000 after buying an additional 1,554,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,476,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,656,000 after acquiring an additional 92,475 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $348,249,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

