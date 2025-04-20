iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649,765 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 424.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,999,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,838 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,492,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 573.6% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 654,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,527,000 after buying an additional 557,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,673,000.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $55.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $59.77.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

