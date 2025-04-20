iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,702,000 after acquiring an additional 73,197 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,089,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of IUSG opened at $121.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

