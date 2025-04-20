iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

IYC opened at $84.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.22. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $74.38 and a 12 month high of $101.87.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

