Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS) Short Interest Up 35.2% in March

Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,900 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Janone Stock Up 21.5 %
NASDAQ:ALTS opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. Janone has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Janone Company Profile
