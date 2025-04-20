Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS) Short Interest Up 35.2% in March

Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,900 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 278,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Janone Stock Up 21.5 %

NASDAQ:ALTS opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. Janone has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Janone Company Profile

ALT5 Sigma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates under the Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

