Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,698,900 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the March 15th total of 1,149,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,397.8 days.
Japan Tobacco Price Performance
Shares of Japan Tobacco stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. Japan Tobacco has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17.
Japan Tobacco Company Profile
