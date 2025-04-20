Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,698,900 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the March 15th total of 1,149,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,397.8 days.

Shares of Japan Tobacco stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. Japan Tobacco has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical Business, and Processed Food Business. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

