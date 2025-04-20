JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 420 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,926 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $530.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.97.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.0 %

MSFT stock opened at $367.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

