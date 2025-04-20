J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $135.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.22. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.80.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 71.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

