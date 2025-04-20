JMP Securities Cuts Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target to $36.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

GDEN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1,136.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

