JMP Securities Cuts Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Price Target to $13.00

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

INSE has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 14th. New Street Research set a $21.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of INSE opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.82 million, a P/E ratio of -764.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after buying an additional 676,988 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 673.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

