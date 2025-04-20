JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 5,058 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 227.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 54,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of RRR stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $61.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

