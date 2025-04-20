JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $85.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APH. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.73. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

