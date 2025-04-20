JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $175.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.38.

CDW stock opened at $151.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.44. CDW has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $248.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in CDW by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

