JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Price

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GRMN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Garmin to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $190.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin has a 12 month low of $139.65 and a 12 month high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total transaction of $1,635,862.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,525 shares in the company, valued at $33,963,108.50. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $1,569,833.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,353.20. The trade was a 9.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,342 shares of company stock worth $5,486,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Garmin by 864.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

