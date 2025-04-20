Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Stock Price

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.42. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.39.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $341.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 84.01%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at $35,455,672.91. This represents a 4.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,318,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,181,000 after buying an additional 90,725 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,416,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Featured Articles

