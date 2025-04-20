Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $408,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,634.85. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,421,350 shares of company stock worth $2,757,137,010. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

