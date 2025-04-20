KeyCorp Cuts Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $70.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Acushnet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of GOLF opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.35. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $76.65.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $445.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.83 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 28.23%.

In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,985.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 96.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Acushnet by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

