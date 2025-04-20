KeyCorp Cuts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $60.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GTLB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GitLab from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Get GitLab alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GTLB

GitLab Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of GTLB opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.06 and a beta of 0.79. GitLab has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12.

In other GitLab news, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $4,655,682.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,380 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,525.40. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,735 shares of company stock valued at $16,088,701 over the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in GitLab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 67,559 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its position in GitLab by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 96,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 30,548 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in GitLab by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.