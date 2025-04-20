KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $475.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.14.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.6 %

CyberArk Software stock opened at $325.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.38. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $223.41 and a twelve month high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

