KeyCorp Lowers Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $16.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CWH. Truist Financial cut their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Camping World Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:CWH opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32. Camping World has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $25.97.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

In related news, President Matthew D. Wagner acquired 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. This represents a 1.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,307 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Camping World by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,110,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,643,000 after purchasing an additional 264,935 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,151,000 after buying an additional 975,168 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $62,142,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its position in Camping World by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,875,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,258 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

