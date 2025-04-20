KeyCorp Upgrades YETI (NYSE:YETI) to Sector Weight

KeyCorp upgraded shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

YETI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Get YETI alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on YETI

YETI Trading Up 3.4 %

YETI stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. YETI has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in YETI by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.