KeyCorp Weighs in on Garmin’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Garmin in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Garmin from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.80.

NYSE GRMN opened at $190.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin has a 52 week low of $139.65 and a 52 week high of $246.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.75.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

In other news, COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $1,569,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,353.20. This represents a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $609,677.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,180.32. This represents a 25.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,342 shares of company stock worth $5,486,094. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Garmin by 864.3% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

