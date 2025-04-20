Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.82.

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

KRC opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kilroy Realty news, CEO Angela M. Aman acquired 2,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,153.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $140,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,484.48. This trade represents a 24.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 13.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

