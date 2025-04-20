Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 498.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 69,413 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after buying an additional 282,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $140,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,528 shares in the company, valued at $440,484.48. This represents a 24.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela M. Aman purchased 2,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $99,153.65. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

KRC stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

