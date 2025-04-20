Kimberly-Clark (KMB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. On average, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $142.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.71. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,420. The trade was a 49.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kimberly-Clark stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

