Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.42 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

KNSA stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -144.35 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $203,194.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,528 shares in the company, valued at $595,553.60. This trade represents a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,394.24. The trade was a 13.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,766 shares of company stock worth $2,002,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KNSA shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

