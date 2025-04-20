Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KGC. CIBC lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $14.80 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 747.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 188.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold



Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

