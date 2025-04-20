Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $133,866.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,697.45. This trade represents a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEX opened at $95.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $83.94 and a 1-year high of $132.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KEX. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

