Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.77.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $217.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.84. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total value of $1,497,319.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 226 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $56,590.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,817.60. This trade represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $3,518,177. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Further Reading

