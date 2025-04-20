Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 198.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 652.9% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,269,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,258,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.