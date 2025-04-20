Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,192 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,646,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,112,511,000 after purchasing an additional 58,066 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,477,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after acquiring an additional 735,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,436,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,065,000 after purchasing an additional 48,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,736,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,174,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.27.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $89.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

