Leerink Partnrs Has Bearish Outlook for Revvity Q2 Earnings

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Revvity in a research report issued on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Revvity’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Revvity’s FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.42.

Revvity Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RVTY opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. Revvity has a 1 year low of $89.61 and a 1 year high of $129.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.07.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVTY. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Revvity by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revvity by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Revvity by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,782. This represents a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 12.67%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

