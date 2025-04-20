Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Outlook of Illumina Q3 Earnings

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Illumina in a report released on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ILMN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.70.

Illumina Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $71.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Illumina has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 38.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 66.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,973 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

