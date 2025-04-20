Leerink Partnrs Has Positive Forecast for Bruker Q1 Earnings

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bruker in a report released on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get Bruker alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Bruker Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of BRKR opened at $36.28 on Friday. Bruker has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,193,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,294 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Bruker by 484.1% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,714,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,569 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Bruker by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,961,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,978,000 after buying an additional 1,420,102 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,997,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $63,378,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.