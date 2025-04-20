Leerink Partnrs Has Positive Outlook for BBIO Q1 Earnings

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBIO. Scotiabank upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $39.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,765,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,948,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,449,240.89. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,694,739 shares of company stock worth $327,308,651 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

