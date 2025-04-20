Leerink Partnrs Issues Positive Outlook for ALNY Earnings

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALNY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $284.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $234.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.14 and a 200-day moving average of $256.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,600,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,906,284,000 after buying an additional 92,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,733,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,296,000 after acquiring an additional 98,303 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,610 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,822,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $169,204.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,862.41. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $14,988,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,865. The trade was a 81.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

