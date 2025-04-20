Leerink Partnrs Predicts Editas Medicine Q3 Earnings

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Editas Medicine in a report released on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 340.96% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $107.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

