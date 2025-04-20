Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 169 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LANC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $189.03 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $202.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

In other news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,250,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,386.36. This trade represents a 23.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LANC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.33.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

