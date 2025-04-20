Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 16,975 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Clear Secure by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Clear Secure by 1,557.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 345,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 324,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Clear Secure by 66,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 165,251 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Clear Secure Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Clear Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.