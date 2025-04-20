Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 338.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $103.30 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $60.77 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

