Legal & General Group Plc Buys 226 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NewMarket by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $564.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.44. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $480.00 and a 12-month high of $596.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

About NewMarket

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.