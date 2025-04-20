Legal & General Group Plc Buys 9,191 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.45% of UMH Properties worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,011.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in UMH Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH Properties stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of ($126.74) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

