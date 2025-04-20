Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 576,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,869 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Alvotech were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alvotech during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alvotech in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 1,158.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares during the period.

Alvotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALVO opened at $8.29 on Friday. Alvotech has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $14.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alvotech ( NASDAQ:ALVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $153.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alvotech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alvotech in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Alvotech Profile

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

