Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,629 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 30,940 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.13% of Lyft worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,599,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $121,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,248 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 7,536.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after buying an additional 1,830,533 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $12,900,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Lyft by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,391,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after buying an additional 990,662 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,517.60. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 911,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,417,263.44. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,407 shares of company stock valued at $203,778. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

